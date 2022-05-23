Portal origin URL: NGC 541 Fuels an Irregular Galaxy in New Hubble ImagePortal origin nid: 479706Published: Monday, May 23, 2022 - 08:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: This striking pair is lenticular galaxy NGC 541 and an unusual star-forming, irregular dwarf galaxy known as Minkowski’s Object (the bluish object to the lower left of NGC 541).Portal image: Center, right: Bright, white elliptical galaxy with very bright core from which a diffuse glow extends outward. Another bright, smaller/more distant galaxy is below it, while bright blue/white irregular is to its lower left.