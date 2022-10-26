Portal origin URL: Ozone Hole Continues Shrinking in 2022, NASA and NOAA Scientists SayPortal origin nid: 483567Published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The annual Antarctic ozone hole reached an average area of 8.9 million square miles this fall, an area slightly smaller than last year and generally continuing the overall shrinking trend of recent years.Portal image: A globe centered on the South Pole, with colors indicating ozone concentration. The edges of the map are blues and greens, indicating higher ozone levels. Over Antarctica, an oval of reds and oranges shows the lower concentrations of the ozone hole.