Peekaboo! Tiny, Hidden Galaxy Provides a Peek Into the Past

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 - 10:00
Peeking out from behind the glare of a bright foreground star, astronomers have uncovered the most extraordinary example yet of a nearby galaxy with characteristics that are more like galaxies in the distant, early universe.
Black background peppered with blue-white stars and distant rusty-orange-red galaxies. Center of image: bright star that holds a gaseous, blue, elongated, amorphous mass peppered with white stars just to the right of the star.