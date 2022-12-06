Portal origin URL: Peekaboo! Tiny, Hidden Galaxy Provides a Peek Into the PastPortal origin nid: 484376Published: Tuesday, December 6, 2022 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Peeking out from behind the glare of a bright foreground star, astronomers have uncovered the most extraordinary example yet of a nearby galaxy with characteristics that are more like galaxies in the distant, early universe.Portal image: Black background peppered with blue-white stars and distant rusty-orange-red galaxies. Center of image: bright star that holds a gaseous, blue, elongated, amorphous mass peppered with white stars just to the right of the star.