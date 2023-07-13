Powerful NASA-ISRO Earth Observing Satellite Coming Together in India

Thursday, July 13, 2023
Built on opposite sides of the planet, the NISAR satellite will deepen understanding of climate change, deforestation, glacier melt, volcanoes, earthquakes, and more.
Engineers joined the two main components of NISAR – the spacecraft bus and the radar instrument payload – in an ISRO clean room in Bengaluru, India, in June.