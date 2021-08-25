Portal origin URL: Protecting the Ozone Layer Also Protects Earth’s Ability to Sequester CarbonPortal origin nid: 473516Published: Wednesday, August 25, 2021 - 16:08Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Protecting the ozone layer also protects Earth’s vegetation and has prevented the planet from an additional 0.85 degrees Celsius of warming, according to new research from Lancaster University, NASA, and others.Portal image: A side-by-side comparison of modeled ozone concentration in Earths atmosphere with the Montreal Protocol (left) and without (right).