Portal origin URL: Quasar Tsunamis Rip Across GalaxiesPortal origin nid: 459027Published: Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 13:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Astronomers have discovered the most energetic outflows ever witnessed in the universe. They emanate from quasars and tear across interstellar space like tsunamis, wreaking havoc on the galaxies in which the quasars live.Portal image: illustration of a dusty swirl of particles spiraling in, with streams of glowing material spewing outward from the centerScience Categories: Universe