Quasar Tsunamis Rip Across Galaxies
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 13:00
Astronomers have discovered the most energetic outflows ever witnessed in the universe. They emanate from quasars and tear across interstellar space like tsunamis, wreaking havoc on the galaxies in which the quasars live.
