Reflected Starlight Bathes Forming Star in New Hubble Image

Portal origin URL: 
Reflected Starlight Bathes Forming Star in New Hubble Image
Portal origin nid: 
475134
Published: 
Friday, November 12, 2021 - 09:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
This Hubble image captures a portion of the reflection nebula IC 2631 that contains a protostar, the hot, dense core of a forming star that is accumulating gas and dust.
Portal image: 
bright blue cloud fills the scene, orange-red rings surround bright-white stars in the upper-left corner of the image