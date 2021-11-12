Portal origin URL: Reflected Starlight Bathes Forming Star in New Hubble ImagePortal origin nid: 475134Published: Friday, November 12, 2021 - 09:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: This Hubble image captures a portion of the reflection nebula IC 2631 that contains a protostar, the hot, dense core of a forming star that is accumulating gas and dust.Portal image: bright blue cloud fills the scene, orange-red rings surround bright-white stars in the upper-left corner of the image