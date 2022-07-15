Registration Now Open for NASA 2022 International Space Apps Challenge

Registration Now Open for NASA 2022 International Space Apps Challenge
481283
Friday, July 15, 2022 - 10:10
no
The NASA International Space Apps Challenge – the world’s largest annual hackathon – returns this year with the theme “Make Space,” which emphasizes NASA’s commitment to inclusivity.
Participant registration for in-person and virtual events is now open for NASA's International Space Apps Challenge. Participants can register through Oct. 2, 2022.