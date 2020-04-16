Portal origin URL: Rocket-Borne Telescope Detects Super-Fine Strands on the SunPortal origin nid: 459979Published: Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 13:57Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The High-Resolution Coronal Imager captured the highest-resolution images ever taken of the Suns outer atmosphere. The images reveal fine strands of solar material filling in regions that appear dark in other telescopes.Portal image: Images of the Sun's corona captured by the Hi-C sounding rocketScience Categories: Sun