Rocket-Borne Telescope Detects Super-Fine Strands on the Sun

Portal origin URL: 
Rocket-Borne Telescope Detects Super-Fine Strands on the Sun
Portal origin nid: 
459979
Published: 
Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 13:57
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
The High-Resolution Coronal Imager captured the highest-resolution images ever taken of the Suns outer atmosphere. The images reveal fine strands of solar material filling in regions that appear dark in other telescopes.
Portal image: 
Images of the Sun's corona captured by the Hi-C sounding rocket
Science Categories: 
Sun