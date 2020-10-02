Diversity brings strength to our missions and goals, and with a range of perspectives and backgrounds, we are able to achieve the impossible. Join as we celebrate our many amazing NASA employees with Hispanic Heritage and the valuable ideas and skills they bring to the agency.

La diversidad enfortece a nuestras misiones y metas, y con una variedad de perspectivas y experiencias podemos lograr lo imposible. Únete a nosotros mientras celebramos a nuestros increíbles empleados de la NASA con herencia hispana y las valiosas ideas y habilidades que aportan a la agencia.