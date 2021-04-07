Is there life beyond Earth? NASA has been sending spacecraft to the far reaches of our solar system in search of an answer. But extreme forms of life on our own planet might reveal secrets of how life could form beyond Earth. Meet two NASA women who have ventured on remote expeditions and traversed Earth’s most extreme landscapes in the name of science and astrobiology. Send in your questions using #askNASA​ on Wednesday, March 31 at 3:00 p.m. EST, and tune in to hear from host and science communicator Kellie Gerardi.

Dr. Darlene Lim blends her field science research with future human-robotic spaceflight concepts to the Moon and Mars. She’s gone for runs on 6 out of the 7 continents on Earth.

Dr. Jackie Goordial looks for life in extreme environments to understand its limits, and where and how we could find life beyond Earth. Despite doing research at sea for weeks, she still gets very seasick and didn’t learn how to swim until later in life.