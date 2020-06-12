From the historic Apollo splashdown to the future Artemis landing, we’re celebrating 50 years of human exploration and science on the Moon. This special edition of NASA Science Live will take viewers onboard the aircraft carrier that recovered the Apollo 11 capsule after splashdown – the USS Hornet. Join experts for a behind-the-scenes tour of this historic location where President Nixon first greeted the Apollo 11 crew. Discover what it takes to reenter Earth’s atmosphere and learn about the crew’s journey back to Earth. Splashdown may have been the conclusion of the crew’s mission, but it was just the beginning for the science. Hear from experts about what we learned from the Apollo missions, what we’re still uncovering today and what we hope to discover with future Artemis missions to the Moon. Have questions? Ask them in the comment stream and we'll answer them live during the show!