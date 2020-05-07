Join NASA ice experts as we discuss important science about Earth's icy regions, and how it can impact us here in warmer environments. NASA’s ICESat-2 mission uses a laser instrument on a satellite to precisely measure ice and just released new findings about how Earth’s ice is changing. Scientists discovered that enough ice has melted from Antarctica and Greenland to rise sea level about half an inch over the last 16 years. We’ll talk to these researchers to see what that means, and then take you to the coast of Virginia to see the real-world impacts of Earth's melting ice.