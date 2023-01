Are wildfires getting worse? Unfortunately, yes. Changes in our climate, along with other factors, have led to wildfires increasing in intensity, severity, size and duration. NASA climate and wildfire expert Liz Hoy explains how and why NASA studies these events from the ground, air, and space to better understand the impacts they have on both a local and global scale.

https://www.nasa.gov/fires

Producers: Jessica Wilde, Scott Bednar

Editor: Daniel Salazar Credit: NASA