More Stories

This season’s theme is Co-creating a NASA Citizen Science Data Prime. The events in this series are designed to leverage internal and external NASA knowledge to co-create a quick reference list of the data issues to consider and some of the best practices and resources that can inform project strategies. Join us to share your knowledge and challenges, learn from others, and help shape solutions to some of the remaining NASA data issues. These events are open to the anyone. For more information and to sign up: https://nasacitsci.gmri.org/

Date and times

Oct 14, 2021 03:30 PM

Oct 28, 2021 03:30 PM

NASA’s Citizen Science Program:

Learn about NASA citizen science projects

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook