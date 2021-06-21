Let NASA bring the universe to your home this Summer! We’re inviting every student, educator, and lifelong learner to share in the excitement of scientific discovery and space exploration through unique opportunities from NASA’s Science Activation Program—a community-based approach to connect NASA science with learners of all ages.

Below you will find a roundup of fun and engaging educational activities for families and students in kindergarten and up.

June 2021

June 21 is the first day of summer!

Celebrate NASA-style with some sunny (aka Heliophysics) activities:

On June 21, JAXA’s Hayabusa2 asteroid sample will arrive at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. In 2020, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected a sample from the asteroid Bennu that will be returned to Earth in 2023.

June 22

Supersonic Snowballs in Hell: The Science of Sungrazing Comets (a webinar from NASA’s Night Sky Network). Tuesday, June 22 at 9 p.m. EDT.

Streaming FREE on YouTube (link here)

Dr. Karl Battams, an astrophysicist at the Naval Research Laboratory, will share about sungrazing comets and how you can contribute to their study through the Sungrazer Citizen Science project.

can contribute to their study through the Sungrazer Citizen Science project. Kids can explore more comets by watching this video about small bodies in the solar system and then crafting their own comet on a stick!

Educators will find resources about comets in the NASA Wavelength collection of resources.

June 23

How to Participate in NASA’s Astrophoto Challenges: Webinar for Parents, Educators, and Youth Workers. June 23rd, 3:30- 4:40pm Eastern. Register Here (FREE)

Join staff from NASA’s Universe of Learning to find out how you and your family audiences can use real astronomical data and tools to create your own images of the galaxy M87.

June 23

Today we celebrate International Women in Engineering Day. Engineers tackle many problems and use their creativity and ingenuity to find solutions. Meet some women in engineering at NASA who are designing the future of space exploration (and more!).

June 30

It’s Asteroid Day! Time to celebrate your favorite small rocky bodies in the solar system (after all, they DO hold clues to how our planet formed billions of years ago!).

Where are all the small worlds? Explore the skies to discover and visit asteroids (and other planetary bodies) in this interactive online experience from Infiniscope. Available in English or Spanish.

Join a NASA Citizen Science project that contributes to our understanding of near-Earth asteroids. Access to a telescope required.

Find a story in the rocks. Virtually examine some asteroids (and even some pieces of Mars!) with the Astromaterials 3D Interactive.

July 2021

July 1

The NASA Space Place Art Challenge for July kicks off today! Young explorers can draw and submit a space-related piece of art—and some will be featured on the main page of the NASA Space Place website.

July 1 (thru Aug 16)

The 2021 Summer NASA Astrophoto Challenges begin today. Create your own images of the iconic active galaxy M87 with real astronomical data and tools. Use your images to explore the impact of M87’s supermassive black hole, or just create an image that you think is beautiful! Event is open from July 1 - August 16.

Happy 4th of July! The sky has its own celestial fireworks—Supernovae! Explore some stellar explosions with these activities:

Journey to the Crab nebula and fly around a three-dimensional representation in this video.

What is a supernova? The answer for kids is at NASA’s Space Place! Also available in Spanish.

See the Crab Nebula the way that NASA observes it with this ViewSpace interactive.

Did you Know that you are made of star stuff (thanks to these celestial fireworks)? Find out how in this short video.

Fly to the Crab Nebula (and other places!) to learn about the lives and deaths of stars in this WWT Interactive

Educator resources about the Life and Death of Stars available from NASA’s Universe of Learning (FREE).

July 8

What is a Summer without...BUGS! The GLOBE Program needs your help with the Mosquito Habitat Photo Challenge (July 25 to Aug 25). Put your selfie skills to work and help NASA identify mosquito larvae that can prevent outbreaks of mosquito-borne disease!