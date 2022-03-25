This year marks the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote. “Past, Present, and Future of Women in Space,” is an inspirational program to reflect on the stories and contributions of women in space and STEM through the lens of the past, present, and future.

In addition to special guests, you’ll hear from a panel of NASA’s own female “firsts” and pioneers, including astronaut Stephanie Wilson; Clara Ma, NASA’s Curiosity rover naming contest winner; Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, launch director at Kennedy Space Center; and moderator Dr. Christyl Johnson, Deputy Director for Technology and Research Investments at Goddard Space Flight Center.

Learn more about women at NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/women