The history of women in astronomy is fascinating and inspiring— women like Caroline Herschel, Phoebe Waterman Haas and Vera Rubin have been making discoveries and contributions in astronomy for over 200 years. In the latest episode of #EZScience​, NASA associate administrator for science Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen and Smithsonian Under Secretary for Science and Research Dr. Ellen Stofan celebrate Women’s History Month and discuss the upcoming Vera C. Rubin Observatory.