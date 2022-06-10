This Pride Month, NASA celebrates the significant contributions of LGBTQ+ employees, respects the individuality of our employees, and recognizes their contributions to advance NASA’s priorities.

We support the positive movement to promote self-affirmation, dignity, equal rights, build community and create awareness for diversity and gender variance.

At NASA, we support our employees' authenticity in the workplace and treat authenticity with integrity. This includes pronoun usage and the shift to foster a culture based on the employee’s identification and build an inclusive workplace with pronoun usage as the rule for everyone. In an environment that promotes safety in being one’s whole self, employees can be seen, respected, and valued, which elevates collaboration, innovation, and performance.

Despite the obstacles in achieving full acceptance and protections for the LGBTQ+ community, the progress made over the past decades has been significant, yet the work continues. Together we rise to achieve our goals as one NASA.