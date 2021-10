How did the Perseverance Mars rover pick its exact landing spot? Believe it or not, the rover made the decision on precisely where to land just moments before it touched down. How?! Thanks to the work of engineers like Swati Mohan and a new technology called Terrain Relative Navigation, Perseverance landed in the most challenging landscape ever attempted on Mars: https://go.nasa.gov/3yutGdH

Producers: Scott Bednar & Jessica Wilde

Editor: Thomas Shortridge