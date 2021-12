We Asked a NASA Expert

Asteroids, comets, and meteors: what's the difference? These space rocks each have their own unique attributes. But differences aside, these fascinating objects are all worthy of study. Just ask @NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientist Ryan Park and he’ll agree. Here's more on what sets space rocks apart: https://go.nasa.gov/3i42jBm.

