What are some skywatching highlights in August 2021?

The best-known meteor shower of the year should be a good time this year on the peak night of Aug. 11, with no bright Moon to interfere. Jupiter and Saturn are at their best all month long. And on Aug. 22, the full moon will be a "seasonal blue moon."

Learn more https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/videos/whats-up-august-2021