What's Up for December? Your early evening highlights, a chance to catch a comet, and the annual Geminid meteors.

See three planets after sunset, but say goodbye to Venus as the "Evening Star" at the end of the month. Then have a hunt for newly discovered Comet Leonard in the early morning through mid-month. Finally, get up early on Dec. 14 to watch for Geminid meteors after local moonset, around 2 a.m. Additional information about topics covered in this episode of What's Up, along with still images from the video, and the video transcript, are available at https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/whats-up....