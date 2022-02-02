What's Up for February? Jupiter makes its exit, Venus at peak brightness, and the star-forming cloud next door.
Jupiter is the lone planet lingering in twilight skies after sunset in February. It exits the evening sky this month leaving no bright planets there until August (save for a brief appearance from Mercury in April). Also Venus is at peak brightness for the year in the a.m., and it's a great time to view the Orion Nebula.
Additional information about topics covered in this episode of What's Up, along with still images from the video, and the video transcript, are available at https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/skywatching/whats-up/.
