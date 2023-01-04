What are some skywatching highlights in January 2023? Some lovely groupings this month include the Moon with Mars, and later with Jupiter, and a close conjunction of Venus and Saturn. The brilliant stars of the Northern Hemisphere's winter sky are a dazzling sight all month long. And a comet discovered last March makes its closest approach to Earth in January, gracing pre-dawn skies.

Additional information about topics covered in this episode of What's Up, along with still images from the video, and the video transcript, are available at: https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/skywatching/home/