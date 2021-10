What are some skywatching highlights in October 2021? See several groupings of the Moon, planets, and stars at sunrise and sunset. Then get to know two bright stars that are part of a special group: along with a handful of others, they take turns with Polaris as North Star over thousands of years. Plus, Oct. 16 is International Observe the Moon Night! Details: https://moon.nasa.gov/observe

