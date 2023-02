Why is Venus called Earth’s evil twin? The two planets actually have a lot in common, but somewhere along the way Venus and Earth took two very different paths. NASA Director of Planetary Science, Dr. Lori Glaze, explains how Venus became a hot, hellish, and unforgiving place.

Explore more about Earth’s “evil” cosmic next-door neighbor: http://solarsystem.nasa.gov/venus

Producers: Jessica Wilde, Scott Bednar

Editor: Matthew Schara

Credit: NASA