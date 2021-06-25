Portal origin URL: Scientists Use NASA Satellite Data to Track Ocean Microplastics From SpacePortal origin nid: 472091Published: Friday, June 25, 2021 - 11:28Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Scientists from the University of Michigan have developed an innovative way to use NASA satellite data to track the movement of tiny pieces of plastic in the ocean.Portal image: Ocean microplastics collected by trawling at the sea surface in the center of the North Atlantic Subtropical Gyre.