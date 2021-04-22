Portal origin URL: From Sea to Space, NASA in Silicon Valley Works for Our Changing EarthPortal origin nid: 470171Published: Thursday, April 22, 2021 - 09:12Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: At NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley, our researchers and technologies help face the challenges of climate change that impact our lives: we are all #ConnectedByEarth.Portal image: A coral reef in American Samoa, one of the locations where researchers from the Laboratory for Advanced Sensing went on deployment to collect data using fluid-lensing instruments.