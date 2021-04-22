From Sea to Space, NASA in Silicon Valley Works for Our Changing Earth

From Sea to Space, NASA in Silicon Valley Works for Our Changing Earth
Thursday, April 22, 2021
At NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley, our researchers and technologies help face the challenges of climate change that impact our lives: we are all #ConnectedByEarth.
A coral reef in American Samoa, one of the locations where researchers from the Laboratory for Advanced Sensing went on deployment to collect data using fluid-lensing instruments.