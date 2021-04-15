SHIELDS Up! NASA Rocket to Survey Our Solar System’s Windshield

Thursday, April 15, 2021
The soon-to-launch SHIELDS sounding rocket will observe light interstellar particles drifting into our solar system. They could reveal new details about interstellar space and the shape of our Sun’s magnetic bubble.
An illustration showing the heliosphere being pelted with cosmic rays from outside our solar system