Portal origin URL: Sounding Rocket to See What Keeps Intergalactic Space Sizzling Portal origin nid: 465848Published: Thursday, October 29, 2020 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The intergalactic medium – the stuff between the galaxies – is extremely hot, and no one knows why. The DEUCE sounding rocket will observe a nearby B-type star to see if it produces enough light to keep it sizzling.Portal image: Comparison of the sizes of Epsilon Canis Majoris, Beta Canis Majoris, and our Sun