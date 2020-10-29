Sounding Rocket to See What Keeps Intergalactic Space Sizzling

Sounding Rocket to See What Keeps Intergalactic Space Sizzling
Thursday, October 29, 2020
The intergalactic medium – the stuff between the galaxies – is extremely hot, and no one knows why. The DEUCE sounding rocket will observe a nearby B-type star to see if it produces enough light to keep it sizzling.
Comparison of the sizes of Epsilon Canis Majoris, Beta Canis Majoris, and our Sun