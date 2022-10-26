Spritacular: NASA’s New Citizen Science Project to Capture Elusive Upper Atmospheric Electrical Phenomena on Camera

NASA’s newest citizen science project, Spritacular (pronounced sprite-tacular), will bring together scientsts and camera-wielding storm enthusiasts to advance the study of elusive upper atmospheric lights.
A cluster of bright streaks of red light appear to hover over a storm cloud high above the ocean.