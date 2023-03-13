Portal origin URL: Study Finds Ocean Currents May Affect Rotation of Europa’s Icy CrustPortal origin nid: 486118Published: Monday, March 13, 2023 - 16:39Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Research reveals a new explanation for how the icy shell of Jupiter’s moon Europa rotates at a different rate than its interior. NASA’s Europa Clipper will take a closer look.Portal image: This view of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa was captured by the JunoCam imager aboard NASA’s Juno spacecraft during the mission’s close flyby on Sept. 29, 2022.