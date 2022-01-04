Portal origin URL: Sunshield Successfully Deploys on NASA’s Next Flagship TelescopePortal origin nid: 476320Published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022 - 10:51Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The James Webb Space Telescope team has fully deployed the spacecraft’s 70-foot sunshield, a key milestone in preparing it for science operations.Portal image: On Jan. 4, 2022, engineers successfully completed the deployment of the James Webb Space Telescope’s sunshield, seen here during its final deployment test on Earth in December 2020 at Northrop Grumman in Redondo Beach, California.