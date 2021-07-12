Surface of Jupiter’s Moon Europa Churned by Small Impacts

Portal origin URL: 
Surface of Jupiter’s Moon Europa Churned by Small Impacts
Portal origin nid: 
472448
Published: 
Monday, July 12, 2021 - 11:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
Jupiter’s moon Europa and its global ocean may currently have conditions suitable for life. Scientists are studying processes on the icy surface as they prepare to explore.
Portal image: 
This color view of Jupiter’s moon Europa was captured by NASA’s Galileo spacecraft in the late 1990s. Scientists are studying processes that affect the surface as they prepare to explore the icy body.