Surprise – Again! Asteroid Bennu Reveals its Surface is Like a Plastic Ball Pit

Portal origin URL: 
Surprise – Again! Asteroid Bennu Reveals its Surface is Like a Plastic Ball Pit
Portal origin nid: 
481064
Published: 
Thursday, July 7, 2022 - 14:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
After analyzing data gathered when NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected a sample from asteroid Bennu in October 2020, scientists have learned something astonishing.
Portal image: 
Side-by-side images of the robotic arm on NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft as it descended towards the surface of asteroid Bennu (left) and after it tapped it to stir up dust and rocks for sample collection (right).