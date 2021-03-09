Switchbacks Science: Explaining Parker Solar Probe’s Magnetic Puzzle

Portal origin URL: 
Switchbacks Science: Explaining Parker Solar Probe’s Magnetic Puzzle
Portal origin nid: 
468921
Published: 
Tuesday, March 9, 2021 - 10:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
Since they were discovered in the first data returned from NASA's Parker Solar Probe, switchbacks have sparked a flurry of studies and scientific debate as researchers have tried to explain how the magnetic pulses form.
Portal image: 
Animation showing S-shaped kinks in the magnetic field traveling out from the Sun