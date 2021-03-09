Portal origin URL: Switchbacks Science: Explaining Parker Solar Probe’s Magnetic Puzzle Portal origin nid: 468921Published: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Since they were discovered in the first data returned from NASA's Parker Solar Probe, switchbacks have sparked a flurry of studies and scientific debate as researchers have tried to explain how the magnetic pulses form.Portal image: Animation showing S-shaped kinks in the magnetic field traveling out from the Sun