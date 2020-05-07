Telescopes and Spacecraft Join Forces to Probe Deep into Jupiter's Atmosphere

Portal origin URL: 
Telescopes and Spacecraft Join Forces to Probe Deep into Jupiter's Atmosphere
Portal origin nid: 
460545
Published: 
Thursday, May 7, 2020 - 15:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and the ground-based Gemini Observatory in Hawaii have teamed up with the Juno spacecraft to probe the mightiest storms in the solar system, taking place more than 500 million miles away on the giant planet Jupiter.
Portal image: 
various images of Jupiter's Great Red Spot
Science Categories: 
Solar System