Telescopes Unite in Unprecedented Observations of Famous Black Hole

Portal origin URL: 
Telescopes Unite in Unprecedented Observations of Famous Black Hole
Portal origin nid: 
470105
Published: 
Wednesday, April 14, 2021 - 10:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
In April 2019, scientists released the first image of a black hole in the galaxy M87 using the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT). However, that remarkable achievement was just the beginning of the science story to be told.
Portal image: 
Using the Event Horizon Telescope, scientists obtained an image of the black hole at the center of galaxy M87.