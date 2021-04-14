Portal origin URL: Telescopes Unite in Unprecedented Observations of Famous Black HolePortal origin nid: 470105Published: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: In April 2019, scientists released the first image of a black hole in the galaxy M87 using the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT). However, that remarkable achievement was just the beginning of the science story to be told.Portal image: Using the Event Horizon Telescope, scientists obtained an image of the black hole at the center of galaxy M87.