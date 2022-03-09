Portal origin URL: Thawing Permafrost Could Leach Microbes, Chemicals Into EnvironmentPortal origin nid: 477946Published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 - 13:43Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Scientists are turning to a combination of data collected from the air, land, and space to get a more complete picture of how climate change is affecting the planet’s frozen regions.Portal image: Thawing permafrost can result in the loss of terrain, as seen in this image where part of the coastal bluff along Drew Point, Alaska, has collapsed into the ocean.