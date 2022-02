Is there water on Mars? There sure is! It’s not exactly like water on Earth, but Martian H20 can tell us a lot about the planet’s distant past while potentially aiding explorers in the future. Some of the water is even trapped inside rocks! Hear from Mars scientist Eva Scheller who helped make that discovery using NASA data. Get more Martian science: www.nasa.gov/mars

Producers: Jessica Wilde & Scott Bednar

Editor: David Shelton