Portal origin URL: Total Solar Eclipses Shine a Light on the Solar Wind with Help from NASA’s ACE MissionPortal origin nid: 471799Published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 - 10:48Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: From more than a decade’s worth of total eclipses observations taken around the world, scientists uncovered a surprising finding about the Sun’s wind and its wispy outer atmosphere.Portal image: An eclipse image shows the Sun's face covered by the Moon, revealing the corona. The area above the Sun's north and south poles are streaked with red. On either side, the petal-shaped streamers are mostly green, with some red close to the solar surface.