Touchdown! NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover Safely Lands on Red Planet

Portal origin URL: 
Touchdown! NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover Safely Lands on Red Planet
Portal origin nid: 
468441
Published: 
Thursday, February 18, 2021 - 15:42
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
The largest, most advanced rover NASA has sent to another world touched down on Mars Thursday, after a 203-day journey traversing 293 million miles (472 million kilometers).
Portal image: 
This screen capture shows the first image received from NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover following its successful landing on the R