Published: Thursday, February 18, 2021 - 15:42
The largest, most advanced rover NASA has sent to another world touched down on Mars Thursday, after a 203-day journey traversing 293 million miles (472 million kilometers).
This screen capture shows the first image received from NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover following its successful landing on the R