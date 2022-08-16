Portal origin URL: Toward Greater Diversity in Earth Sciences: NASA’s Student Airborne Science Activation Program Portal origin nid: 482038Published: Tuesday, August 16, 2022 - 18:30Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA's Student Airborne Science Activation (SaSa) program aims to provide an authentic research experience in atmospheric science and increase ethnic and racial diversity among geoscientists.Portal image: Six college students wearing light blue t-shirts with NASA logo pose taking a selfie in front of NASA's P-3 research aircraft