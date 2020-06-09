Portal origin URL: Tower Extension Test a Success for NASA’s James Webb Space TelescopePortal origin nid: 461771Published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020 - 09:46Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: To test the James Webb Space Telescope’s readiness for its journey in space, technicians successfully commanded it to deploy and extend a critical part of the observatory known as the Deployable Tower Assembly.Portal image: Technicians inspect a critical part of the James Webb Space Telescope known as the Deployable Tower Assembly