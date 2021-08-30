Tropical Storm Ida Passes Over the Southern U.S.

Monday, August 30, 2021 - 14:28
In this image, captured in the early morning hours of Monday, August 30, Tropical Storm Ida is seen moving inland over portions of southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and southern Alabama.
Hurricane Ida, seen moving inland over portions of southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and southern Alabama.