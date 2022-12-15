Portal origin URL: Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water, NASA's Hubble and Spitzer FindPortal origin nid: 484611Published: Thursday, December 15, 2022 - 11:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: A team led by researchers at the University of Montreal has found evidence that two exoplanets orbiting a red dwarf star are "water worlds," where water makes up a large fraction of the entire planet.Portal image: Upper right: a blue world with white, linear clouds illuminated as a crescent by a distant star to the lower left of the planet. Two other distant planets are visible, one passing in front of the star, the other to the lower left of the star.