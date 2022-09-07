Portal origin URL: US Postal Service Celebrates NASA’s Webb Telescope With New StampPortal origin nid: 482593Published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022 - 15:29Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The U.S. Postal Service will issue a stamp celebrating NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope, the largest, most powerful, and most complex science telescope ever put in space.Portal image: The U.S. Postal Service will issue a stamp highlighting NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope on Sept. 8, 2022.