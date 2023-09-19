Portal origin URL: Venus on Earth: NASA’s VERITAS Science Team Studies Volcanic IcelandPortal origin nid: 489066Published: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 - 14:15Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The JPL-led international team used the island as a stand-in for Venus to test radar technologies that will help uncover the planet’s ground truth.Portal image: Members of the VERITAS science team descend a slope to new rock formed from a recent flow of lava during their Iceland field campaign in early August.