Portal origin URL: VP Harris, French President Get First Look at Galactic Get TogetherPortal origin nid: 484282Published: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 - 11:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: A merging galaxy pair cavort in this image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. This new image of a pair of galaxies, known to astronomers as II ZW 96, was first previewed for Vice President Kamala Harris and French PresidPortal image: The two galaxies swirl into a single object in the center. Blue spiral arms stretch vertically. Gas spreads horizontally over that, mainly bright red with small gold spots. The core is bright and radiates eight large, golden diffraction spikes.